Kate Hudson Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3 and First Girl

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Apr. 6, 2018 10:36 AM

Surprise!

Kate Hudson took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that she is pregnant with her third child and first with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, and that they are expecting a girl.

The actress, who has two sons from two previous relationships, posted a gender reveal party video that shows her showcasing a baby bump while she and her family pop balloons that contain smaller pink balloons and pink confetti.

"SURPRISE!!!" she wrote. "If you've wondered why I've been so absent on my social channels it's because I have never been more sick! It's was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you've seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing...I was lying!"

"BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap," she continued. "We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I'm a poppin now! And it's too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way."

"Omg I look like a crazed fan attacking you in this video!!!!!" commented Hudson's friend Sara Foster, who is also Fujikawa's stepsister. "I'm so excited!!!! Finally a girl!!!!!!"

Hudson, 38, and Fujikawa have been dating for more than a year.

Just last week, in an interview with The Times, the actress weighed in on whether she'd like to start a family with her boyfriend.

"I'd like to! I'm not done yet. A girl would be fun," she said. "We'll see. We'll see how many Danny wants."

Hudson and Fujikawa had actually met when she was 23 and pregnant with her first son Ryder, 14, whom she shares with her ex-husband Chris Robinson.

After divorcing Robinson in 2007, Hudson dated Muse frontman Matt Bellamy for four years. They share son Bingham Bellamy, 6. They called it quits in 2014.

