by Tierney Bricker | Fri., Apr. 6, 2018 10:28 AM
The Jersey Shore cast has no need for sunglasses right now because they might be experiencing some shade.
After choosing not to return for Jersey Shore Family Vacation, original cast member Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola liked some very interesting tweets during the MTV series' two-hour premiere on Thursday night.
While Sammi liked several messages from fans saying they missed her and that the show wasn't the same without her, perhaps her most telling like was the following tweet: "Good 4 you... they went back to the show cause in the last few years, none of them did anything worthwhile..," one follower wrote to the former reality star. "best thing u ever did was to move on...heard the show was stupid and their all moving in slow motion now, lol... good luck."
Another message Sammi liked? "Clearly you made the right choice avoiding the reunion. Trashing someone you were once friends with on tv is messed up. Keep doing you and focusing on the positive."
The only tweet Sammi actually posted during Family Vacation's airing was "I love my
@DeenaNicoleMTV," referring to her former roommate Deena Nicole Cortese, who tried to shut down any negative talk about Sammi throughout the premiere. Deena also told E! News that she gave Sammi a heads up about the already-infamous Sammi doll that Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio brought into the house as a replacement.
"Me and Sam are super close, so as soon as I got home, I said, 'Listen girl, there's a Sammi doll in the house,'" Deena told us. "She was like, 'I'm not surprised.' She knows how it works and I think she's going to deal with it pretty well."
Many of the tweets Sammi liked on Thursday night commended Deena for being a loyal friend and defending Sammi in conversations with the other roommates.
Scott Gries/Picture Group for MTV
Ahead of the premiere, Sammi, 31, took to Instagram to explain her decision not to return.
"I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship," she wrote. "I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS."
After a longtime on-and-off relationship with former co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, she is now is dating Christian Biscardi. Ronnie just welcomed his first child, a daughter, with his girlfriend, Jen Harley.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.
