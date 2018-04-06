Kylie Jenner on Her Weight: "I Need to Lose 20 Pounds"

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Apr. 6, 2018 10:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kylie Jenner is determined to lose 20 pounds, more than two months after giving birth to daughter Stormi.

In March, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted in response to a fan's question that she had gained 40 pounds during her pregnancy with the child, her first, who was born in February.

On Thursday, she posted on her Snapchat a video of someone serving her a freshly baked roll.

"I need to lose 20 pounds but this just looks too good!" she says.

Photos

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

Kylie Jenner, Blonde

Instagram

Despite her dissatisfaction with her current weight, which she has not revealed, Kylie has not shied away from posting pics of her body since Stormi's birth.

She posted a pic of herself in a shirt and underwear a month after welcoming Stormi.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Weight Loss , Weight Gain , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News , Kardashian News
Latest News
Amal Clooney

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Brooke Burke Files for Divorce From David Charvet

Kate Hudson Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Beyonce, Grammy Awards, Candids

Jay-Z Talks Beyoncé and Kanye West on David Letterman's Netflix Show

Brooke Burke-Charvet, David Charvet

Brooke Burke Files for Divorce From David Charvet

Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep

Emily Blunt Recalls Crying the Whole Way Home After Getting Meryl Streep's Stamp of Approval

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood Shares First Full-Face Photo After Accident

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.