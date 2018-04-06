Menendez Brothers Reunite in Prison for First Time in 22 Years

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Apr. 6, 2018 9:48 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Erik Menedez, Lyle Menendez, The Menendez Brothers

AP Photo/Nick Ut, File

More than two decades after they were convicted of murdering their parents, Erik Menendez and Lyle Menendez have reunited behind bars. 

After a court case that captivated the country throughout the early '90s, Lyle and Erik were sentenced in 1996 to two consecutive life sentences in separate prisons hundreds of miles apart. 

That all changed this February when, after reportedly six prison transfer requests from Lyle, one was granted after his security classification was lowered and he was brought to Erik's prison in San Diego. On Wednesday, they came even closer when they were placed within the same housing unit and allowed to reunite. 

"Both brothers immediately became very emotional," author Robert Rand told Today. "They hugged each other and they are so excited to be reunited after all these years."

Photos

The Biggest Scandals of the '90s

Lyle Menendez, Erik Menendez, True Crime Week

AP Photo/Nick Ut

Prior to the move, the men were barred from talking on the phone, so they relied on other resources to communicate. "I miss him every day," Lyle told Today's Megyn Kelly last year via phone. "We're communicating just through having the same family members and writing letters."

Previously, authorities objected to housing them in the same prison because they had killed their parents, José and Kitty Menendez, together in 1989 and there was concern that they would conspire together inside prison. The case has since gained renewed public interest since the first season of Law & Order True Crime last fall focused on their story. 

While they are not cellmates at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, the brothers can now see each other during the day as they participate in rehabilitation programs. 

The change has rendered Lyle speechless. "Thank you to everyone for the amazing outpouring of joy and happiness over the reunion. It means so much!"  his Facebook page reads. "There really are no words to describe what occurred today."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Scandal , Crime , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Amal Clooney

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kate Hudson Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Beyonce, Grammy Awards, Candids

Jay-Z Talks Beyoncé and Kanye West on David Letterman's Netflix Show

Brooke Burke-Charvet, David Charvet

Brooke Burke Files for Divorce From David Charvet

Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep

Emily Blunt Recalls Crying the Whole Way Home After Getting Meryl Streep's Stamp of Approval

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood Shares First Full-Face Photo After Accident

Ed Helms

Ed Helms' High School Yearbook Photo Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.