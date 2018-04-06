The Bachelor Winter Games' Dean Unglert and Lesley Murphy Split

When it rains, it pours.

The Bachelor Winter Games' couple Dean Unglert and Lesley Murphy have broken up after four months, E! News has exclusively learned. The couple met on the ABC reality hit spinoff and quickly hit it off, with the news of their relationship getting out soon after filming ended as they were spotted together at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

"It is very recent, but they have been rocky for a few weeks now," a source tells E! News. "Distance and traveling were a factor. They are both going to continue to be friendly and are on good terms, but their romantic relationship has ended."