Ouch. Or as Benoit would probably say: Aie.

Bachelor Nation was hit with sad news on Thursday night, with The Bachelor Winter Games' engaged couple Clare Crawley and Benoit Beausejour-Savard revealing the end of their engagement in a lengthy joint Instagram post.

"It's with a heavy heart that we have mutually decided to end our relationship," the couple wrote of their split, which happened just two months after their televised engagement. Call us suckers but we were really hoping these two would last after their adorable proposal, which Robert Mills, the senior VP of alternative programming at ABC, said is "still one of my all time favorite moments in #Bachelor History."