by Tierney Bricker | Fri., Apr. 6, 2018 8:59 AM
Ouch. Or as Benoit would probably say: Aie.
Bachelor Nation was hit with sad news on Thursday night, with The Bachelor Winter Games' engaged couple Clare Crawley and Benoit Beausejour-Savard revealing the end of their engagement in a lengthy joint Instagram post.
"It's with a heavy heart that we have mutually decided to end our relationship," the couple wrote of their split, which happened just two months after their televised engagement. Call us suckers but we were really hoping these two would last after their adorable proposal, which Robert Mills, the senior VP of alternative programming at ABC, said is "still one of my all time favorite moments in #Bachelor History."
Paul Hebert/ABC
Sadly, they aren't the first Winter Games couple to call it quits after the show, as the show's champs Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt announced their split soon after the show finished airing. Saying their relationship lacked a real "spark," Ashley I. addressed their split on her podcast, with Kevin even calling in.
"We just wanted to get this out there together since we are on such friendly terms and be like, no guys, this is actually how it happened," she said. "Don't come up with your crazy theories."
But what about the reality hit spinoff's other two final couples?
We're happy to report Courtney Dober and Lily McManus are still living together in Los Angeles, documenting their fun adventures on Instagram, but can the same be said for Dean Unglert and Lesley Murphy?
Click through our updated gallery to get the latest on all of Bachelor Nation's pairs...
