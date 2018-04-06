Jimmy Fallon Channels Kenny Rogers for Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb's Today Anniversary

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Apr. 6, 2018 8:46 AM

Is that you Kenny Rogers?

Jimmy Fallon dressed up as the 79-year-old singer on Friday's episode of Today and performed "Through the Years" as a tribute to Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb's 10-year Today anniversary. 

Donning a black tuxedo and white beard Fallon belted out the lyrics to the 1981 hit. He also showed off a few dance moves.

Both Gifford and Kotb were clearly touched by the performance. The two co-hosts held hands throughout the number and even sang along. At one point, Kotb wiped away a tear.

Clearly, the Today audience enjoyed the performance, too and gave Fallon a huge round of applause. 

Watch the video to see the full performance.

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb Celebrate 10 Years: An A-Z Guide on Today's Happy Hour

Fallon wasn't the only celebrity to celebrate Gifford and Kotb's anniversary. Meghan Trainor stopped by, too.

Kotb celebrated the milestone by posting a sweet message to Gifford on Instagram.

She also spoke highly of her co-host at their 10th anniversary party.

Congratulations, Kathie Lee and Hoda!

(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal)

