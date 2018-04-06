Prince Harry has found his own perfect teammate.

Before the fourth annual Invictus Games can kick off in Sydney in October, the athletes need to be selected. As such, the royal headed off to the United Kingdom trials Friday, outfitted in his Invictus Games gear and ready to observe the competitors for the paralympic-style, multi-sport event. The 33-year-old veteran launched the games back in 2014 to embolden athletes hurt in the line of duty.

While he's attended the trials in years past, this time around, he had a special lady by his side—fiancée Meghan Markle. The two were stylishly twinning as they arrived onto the field together, the American actress also sporting an Invictus Games polo underneath an Aritizia trench coat with a pair of bootcut jeans and heels—a perfect blend of sporty chic.