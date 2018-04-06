The 26-year-old reality star seems to love the skin she's in, having previously stripped down for a nude photo in honor of her birthday last month.

There was no shortage of photos shared by the happy mama this week as she captured her three sons, Isaac, 8, Lincoln, 4, and Lux, 8 months, all together.

During the vacation, the busy mom was happy to spend one-on-one time with her firstborn. "As a mom of 3, it's hard to get alone time with each of my boys. With Isaac being older now and adjusting to so much change in our family, I feel a greater need to balance our alone time together," she explained. "As he gets older, I find myself expecting him to know better and do better than his younger siblings, maybe having too high of expectations at times. I love him so much and am so proud of the young man he's growing to be."

She also gushed her middle tot, Lincoln. "You are the most caring and considerate little boy, while also being my hilarious, wild child," she said of the toddler. "I'm so incredibly proud of who you are becoming and hope you stay as brutally honest as you are, always."