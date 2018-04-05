by Lauren Piester | Thu., Apr. 5, 2018 8:40 PM
Say it ain't so!
The Bachelor Winter Games' biggest success story and biggest surprise is no more, as Clare Crawley and Benoit Beauséjour-Savard have broken up.
The pair met on the Bachelor spinoff, which brought American and international Bachelor stars together for hot tubbing and vaguely Olympic-style sports, late last year. While they ended the four episodes apart with Canadian Benoit having headed home, they reconnected after the show.
Benoit proposed on the reunion show World Tells All, just after the pair was even revealed to be a couple.
Now, after about a month and a half of being engaged, the couple has called it quits with a joint statement on Instagram. (How very Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan of them, no?)
"We understand a lot of you have been asking about our relationship since the show, and we wanted to thank you all for the love and respect as we have navigated it in real life off camera," the statement reads. "We do understand however, having a public engagement on TV kind of changes that. It's with a heavy heart that we have mutually decided to end our relationship."
"We think the world of eachother, and we were both hoping we could make this work. I'm sorry that this may not be what you want to hear, but it's our truth," the statement continues. "Just know there are no negative feelings here, we are simply two people who believed in love, and were open enough to give it a chance. We still care for each other very deeply (That is why no hate or disrespectful comments will be tolerated about the other.) Please respect our privacy as well, as with the end of any relationship, it is never easy. Thank you for your understanding and love while we have shared our vulnerability with the world."
Clare was the runner-up of Juan Pablo's season of The Bachelor, then appeared on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise before Winter Games. Benoit made it to the top four of the first season of The Bachelorette Canada.
