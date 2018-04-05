Lordehas a message for those offended by her recent Instagram post.

The 21-year-old pop singer sparked backlash on Thursday after referencing the late Whitney Houston in the caption for a photo of a bathtub. "And iiii will always love you," Lorde wrote, alluding to the 1992 song made famous by Houston and featured in The Bodyguard.

In 2012, Houston accidentally drowned in a hotel bathtub, the effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use contributing to her tragic passing. Three years later, the legendary singer's daughter, Bobby Kristina Brown, died in a similar manner.

Lorde deleted the photo and ultimately issued the following statement via Instagram Stories.