Jay-Z is used to strangers knowing the dirty details about his personal life, but on the Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, the rapper gives his take on the stories and events that brought him to where he is now.

In his interview with the former Late Show host, the artist, whose real name is Shawn Carter, describes what it was like growing up without a father in Brooklyn and how this has affected his outlook on being a dad and life in general.

He shared that, "As a kid I had a bunch of anger towards him, but as I grew up I realized that the things he went through in life were very difficult."

"I'm not heartbroken at this point in my life," he tells Letterman. "I wake up, I look around, I look at my kids, they're healthy."