There's an old adage in Hollywood: Never work with animals or children.

The quote, from one of cinema's pioneering actors, W.C. Fields, is simple enough. It's a mere warning to those in the craft of elements to be wary of, lest they drag down or muck up your production. For many in the industry, however, there's been a long-standing unspoken addition to Fields' list: Your spouse. After all, why mess up a good thing by bringing your significant other into it? (We kid. Generally, the risk runs the other way.)

However, while most actors prefer to keep a clear separation between church and state, there are the brave few who've thrown caution to the wind and added "co-star" to the list of things they can call their spouse. The latest example? John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, who appear together in horror film A Quiet Place, which Krasinski also wrote and directed.