If you wanna party with Bartier Cardi, you need to look like you belong in a 'Rari.
Yes, we love Cardi B for her no-makeup Instagram posts, but it's her bubbly and honest attitude combined with her diamonds-all-over-her-body glamour that's caught the attention of the music industry and 20.6 million followers.
"I love her, because she's fun to be around," celebrity makeup artist Erika La'Pearl told E! News. "She's not mean to her glam squad, because I've had bad experiences in the past. She's just a sweet person. When I see bad comments about her, I'm like ‘Dang, you guys don't know Cardi like I do.'"
That's why Erika goes all out for the rapper, promising her doll-like skin and epic makeup looks.
Case in point: her colorful makeup for the "I Like It" music video, which was inspired by the beauty pro's hometown, Miami.
"It was all about bright colors," the fearless creative shared. "Her outfit had a lot of purples and greens. [I thought] maybe I should just do a green smoky eye on her."
The result is mesmerizing. Here's the thing: If you want to recreate the look, you'll have be a bit unconventional in the products you use and how you use them.
Check out her on-set products and tips below!
Purlisse
Although Erika La'Pearl told us that Cardi B has "perfect skin," she preps her face for makeup using this face mask.
"I let it sit for five minutes," she said.
Blue Lotus Seed Mud Mask, $20
ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS
After prepping with the mask, the beauty pro fills in Cardi's brows with Brow Wiz.
Brow Wiz in Brown, $21
Black Opal
"To shape her brows, I use Black Opal Foundation Stick in Heavenly Honey," the makeup pro revealed. "I don't use Black Opal around her face. I just use it for the brows."
True Color Heavenly Honey IF6 Broad Spectrum Creme Stick Foundation, SPF 15, $10
BH Cosmetics
Erika mixes the Black Opal formula with this concealer to perfect the rapper's brow lines.
Studio Pro Total Coverage Concealer in Porcelain, Now $5
Smashbox
Just before applying eyeshadow, the expert applies Smashbox's primer "so the eyeshadow won't crease," she explained.
24 Hour Photo Finish Shadow Primer, $21
Ofra
As base to the colorful eyeshadow, she used this Ofra palette for its "amazing gold color."
Radiant Eyes Signature Eyeshadow Palette, $25
Milani
While glam squads commonly share the dual uses of products, Erika's use of liquid lipstick is life-changing.
"Then, I took a pink liquid lipstick—it's called Milani—and apply it as an eyeliner," she told us. "It doesn't crease. It stays in place."
Amore Mattes Lip Crème, $8
BH Cosmetics
"I like doing eyes first," Erika explained why she doesn't use foundation or concealer before shadow.
Take Me Back to Brazil - 35 Color Pressed Pigment Palette, $16
Scotch
"I also use Scotch tape to keep her eyeshadow in place," she shared.
While the tip isn't new per se, it remains an affordable way to prevent fallout. The pro also applies foundation and concealer after the eye makeup is complete for the same reason.
Transparent Tape, $2
Pond's
Before applying foundation, the celeb makeup artist applies this classic moisturizer to refresh Cardi's face.
Nourishing Moisturizing Cream, $8
Tarte
"Then, I use—this is my favorite primer to use—it's called Tarte Cosmetic Poreless Primer. I love this primer, because it fills in the lines and pores and gives you a smooth surface."
Poreless Mattifying Primer, $32
LA Girl
The pro's favorite concealer is super-affordable. Check out her full concealer routine here!
NYX
This $4 must-have is the pro's mixing agent: "Did you know you can use [the NYX White Jumbo Pencil] as concealer? You can mix it with your concealer to make it lighter. Or, you can mix it with your lipstick."
Professional Makeup Jumbo Eye Pencil, $4
SISLEY PARIS
"When the light hits your face, it covers everything up," she explained as a must-do before the rapper hits the bright lights of a music video set. "When that ring light hits it, you just look like a doll."
Instant Eclat Instant Glow Primer, $90
L'Oreal
Looking for a drugstore foundation? "I used L'Oreal Infallible Pro Glow. It's the best."
Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation, $13
Bombshell Lashes
"When I apply lashes, I curl them first before applying them," she said, dropping another major tip. "If I didn't curl it, it make the eyes look droopy. But, when you curl the lashes, it lifts the eye up."
Lash Strips