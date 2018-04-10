Ronda Rousey Opens Up About Her Father's Tragic Suicide on Hollywood Medium: "He Was the Best"

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Apr. 10, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Even the strongest of fighters break down.

And that includes former UFC champion, Ronda Rousey, who gets emotional when opening up about her father's tragic suicide in this clip from Wednesday's all-new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.

"They're talking about a vehicle, but putting this around someone's last moments in someone's life. It feels weird. Does that mean anything?" Tyler Henry asks.

"Well, my dad, he had broke his back and he happened to have a really rare blood disorder that kept him from healing, similar to hemophilia. It doesn't allow you to clot your blood," Ronda explains.

After a series of transfusions and procedures, Ronda's dad's health was still on the decline with no signs of improvement.

Watch

Hollywood Medium Recap: Season 3 Episode 6

Ronda Rousey, Hollywood Medium 307

E!

"My dad decided to take matters into his own hands 'cause he was in a huge amount of pain every day. He couldn't work anymore. He felt like he was just a drag on the family. He was very much the person who takes care of everyone. He drove his car out and he put a hose in the exhaust," Ronda reveals.

For the fighter, who was just eight years old at the time, her father's passing was surreal.

"I remember that when he passed, I would try to just tell myself that he was on a business trip and he'd be back and that was my way to cope with it," she says with tears in her eyes. "I wouldn't be crying unless he was awesome. He was the best." 

Watch Ronda open up in the emotional clip above.

Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Hollywood Medium , E! Shows , Tyler Henry , Ronda Rousey , Death , Family , Top Stories
Latest News
Cardi B, Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Alyson Stoner

Fashion Police

TV Revivals split, Lisa Kudrow, Roseanne Barr, Sean Hayes, Gillian Anderson, Jason Bateman

Roseanne's a Ratings Powerhouse, But Where Does It Rank Among All the TV Revivals? Vote for Your Favorite Now!

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Jared Leto

Vote for Your Favorite '90s Heartthrob

Brad Pitt, Pre-2018 Oscars Party, Gersh Agency

Is Brad Pitt Quitting Hollywood to Focus on His New Artistic Life?

Meghan Markle

Which Designer Do You Think Meghan Markle Will Choose for Her Wedding Dress? Vote Now!

The Royals

So Much For Privacy! King Robert Barges in on Princess Eleanor and Jasper's Makeout Sesh on The Royals

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.