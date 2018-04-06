They can't say they weren't warned.

Sure, Joe Jonas probably didn't realize that Taylor Swift would immortalize their 27-second breakup phone call. And certainly the high school boys that stepped out on her couldn't possibly have known she'd grow up to be a 10-time Grammy winner with a sizable, devoted fan base.

But the liner notes of the pop sensation's self-titled 2006 debut included a dedication "to all the boys who thought they would be cool and break my heart, guess what? Here are 14 songs written about you. HA."

So you could argue future boyfriends were put on notice.

Or, as the 28-year-old phrased it to Vulture in 2013, "Did you not Wikipedia me before you called me up?"