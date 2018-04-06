Silas' impact didn't stop at the small screen. As Biel spread her entrepreneurial wings, she benefitted from being a mama, beginning with her kid-friendly restaurant, Au Fudge.

"I definitely do [have a new perspective]. When we started talking about this, I didn't have kids and so when [my friends] would say to me, 'We need a place where we can go and have great food and feel confident where that food is coming from and a place where my kids have fun. This is missing.' And I'm thinking, 'Sure I guess, I'll come hang out,'" Biel told E! News in 2015, five months after giving birth.

"I didn't have any real understanding of how important it would be to find a place and create a space where a family can come and your kid can be happy doing something and you can be really happy doing something else or you can be experiencing it together."

As she continued, "So that has been a real eye-opening experience for sure, I mean the whole project is different because I understand now how important it is...and how sort of a missing link it is in the marketplace for moms and for families and for dads. There are just very few options where you can go and really feel like you're trusting the food and you have a good time and it's beautiful and you feel really excited to go instead of like 'Oh I guess I have to go to only one of two options that I have on a Sunday with my family where the table next door isn't going to be annoyed because my kids sitting here.' So [Silas' birth] changed everything, really."