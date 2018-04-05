She has arrived. Meryl Streep is in Monterey. Nicole Kidman took to Instagram to share the first look at Streep at work on Big Little Lies season two. See the photo below!

Streep is playing Mary Louise Wright, the mother to Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård), who comes to town looking for answers following the death of her son. The part was written for her. Along with Kidman and Streep, the second season of Big Little Lies stars virtually all of the first season cast, including executive producer Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Adam Scott, Zoë Kravitz, James Tupper, Iain Armitage, Jeffrey Nordling and many more returning faces.