The cosmetic surgeries came at a crazy time in Heidi's life, when The Hills was one of MTV's most watched shows and she was constantly in the tabloids. "Things that Spencer and I were shamed for, like, 'Oh they're so cheesy and over-the-top'—now every A-list celebrity is doing, it's just on their Instagram," she says. "It's the exact same thing, and it's being seen by maybe even more people than what we had done. It's fascinating that that's accepted now, but it was cheesy and fame-whorey when we did it." Now that she's a mom to son Gunner Pratt, Heidi barely recognizes the person she once was, who risked her "own life for vanity." As for her son, Heidi admits, "I just want him to enjoy his life, and not live in his parents' mistakes or shadows."

At the height of The Hills' popularity, Heidi felt villainized for her relationship with Spencer—and the rift it had caused with her former roommate, Lauren Conrad. "There was a lot of Team Lauren. And it was just a different time when people took reality TV very seriously. They were invested in Lauren emotionally, because she had come from Laguna Beach and was the narrator for each episode. It was frustrating for me at the time—everyone just assuming I was this bad friend and bad person," Heidi says. "It was especially challenging when everyone was against my relationship [with Spencer]. The Hills machine was so powerful, and it was impossible to get over. The money definitely made it a little bit easier, but the repercussions were really hard."