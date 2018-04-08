The lights are back on, but much of London has still been left in the dark.

This Sunday's all-new The Royals picks up with Prince Liam (William Moseley) paying a visit to the love that tore his relationship with his brother apart: Kathryn (Christina Wolfe). With her family impacted by the blackout, Liam was determined to lend a hand.

"What are you doing here?" a distraught Kathryn asked. "I wanted to check on your family. I thought you were out of the country," Liam responded.

"Dad hasn't answered his phone since the blackout. I've tried his friends, but he's missing. So I got the first plane back," a worried Kathryn said.

While Liam sent his security to crack the case, Robert returned to London's city streets to show he truly is the people's king.

"Listen, my family have food and water, but the people of this nation are my family too. Parliament knew a heatwave was coming and an energy collapse was imminent, yet they did nothing to prepare or provide. And the power is still out in South London. Maybe it's time I made some trouble of my own," Robert told reporters.