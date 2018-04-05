Is Jersey Shore Family Vacation losing one of its meatballs?!

Though Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is set to return to our TV screens tonight—talking on the duck phone and eating pickles like its 2009 again—in the MTV hit's premiere, the reality star is might be having second thoughts. The network has already renewed the show for a second season, but Snooki, who has two children, exclusively told E! News she needs some things to change if she's going to come back.

"I would want it to be a different format," Snooki told us at the NYC premiere. "Supposedly it's going to be like a Housewives format, where we film three days a week and then we go about our lives and we're not sequestered in a house for a month without seeing my family."