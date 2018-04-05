by Tierney Bricker | Thu., Apr. 5, 2018 10:10 AM
Is Jersey Shore Family Vacation losing one of its meatballs?!
Though Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is set to return to our TV screens tonight—talking on the duck phone and eating pickles like its 2009 again—in the MTV hit's premiere, the reality star is might be having second thoughts. The network has already renewed the show for a second season, but Snooki, who has two children, exclusively told E! News she needs some things to change if she's going to come back.
"I would want it to be a different format," Snooki told us at the NYC premiere. "Supposedly it's going to be like a Housewives format, where we film three days a week and then we go about our lives and we're not sequestered in a house for a month without seeing my family."
MTV
Snooki said being away from her two children, son Lorenzo, 5, and daughter Giovanna, 3, and husband Jionni LaValle, while filming the first season in Miami was, "the worst mom guilt I've had in my entire life."
And if the format doesn't change, Jersey Shore will likely be losing another roommate, in addition to Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, who chose not to take part in season one.
"If it's like that again, I am pulling out of season two," Snooki told us. "Being a mother comes first, so hopefully they'll work with me on that."
To hear more from Snooki and the rest of the Jersey Shore cast on season two, which is set to start filming in just a few weeks, press play on the video above.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on MTV.
