EXCLUSIVE!

Why Snooki Might Not Return for Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 2

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Thu., Apr. 5, 2018 10:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Is Jersey Shore Family Vacation losing one of its meatballs?!

Though Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is set to return to our TV screens tonight—talking on the duck phone and eating pickles like its 2009 again—in the MTV hit's premiere, the reality star is might be having second thoughts. The network has already renewed the show for a second season, but Snooki, who has two children, exclusively told E! News she needs some things to change if she's going to come back.

"I would want it to be a different format," Snooki told us at the NYC premiere. "Supposedly it's going to be like a Housewives format, where we film three days a week and then we go about our lives and we're not sequestered in a house for a month without seeing my family."

Photos

Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Everything We Know So Far

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

MTV

Snooki said being away from her two children, son Lorenzo, 5, and daughter Giovanna, 3, and husband Jionni LaValle, while filming the first season in Miami was, "the worst mom guilt I've had in my entire life."

And if the format doesn't change, Jersey Shore will likely be losing another roommate, in addition to Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, who chose not to take part in season one.

"If it's like that again, I am pulling out of season two," Snooki told us. "Being a mother comes first, so hopefully they'll work with me on that."

To hear more from Snooki and the rest of the Jersey Shore cast on season two, which is set to start filming in just a few weeks, press play on the video above. 

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on MTV.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jersey Shore , TV , Top Stories , Snooki , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Meryl Streep, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Meryl Streep Makes Her Big Little Lies Season 2 Debut via Nicole Kidman's Instagram

Where Will "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" Season 2 Take Place?

Bubble Watch

Bubble Watch 2018: All the TV Shows Yet to Get Renewed

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Are Your Newest HGTV Stars With New Special All-Star Flip

Cast, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Get Crazy, Get Wild Again! Jersey Shore Family Vacation's New Opening Credits Revealed

Luann de Lesseps, RHONY, Real Housewives of New York

Luann de Lesseps Addresses Controversial Diana Ross Halloween Costume: "I in No Way Altered My Skin Color"

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.