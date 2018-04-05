Demi Lovato, Cole Sprouse, Alyson Stoner and More Stars Pose for Adorable Disney Channel Reunion

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Apr. 5, 2018 10:17 AM

Calling all Disney Channel stars!

Wednesday evening proved to be the night to reunite, as evidenced by this adorable new photo of fellow Disney stars Demi Lovato,Cole Sprouse, Matthew Scott Montgomery, Debby Ryan and Alyson Stoner.

The actors and actresses came together thanks to fellow Disney alum Hayley Kiyoko, who was hosting a release party for her new album. 

"Season finale of my life aka disney high reunion," Montgomery wrote on social media with many others sharing the group snap to their own accounts. 

Photos

Blast From the Past! 18 Stars Who Appeared in Disney Channel Original Movies

As fans of the group well know, they came up on the network in the early 2000s on shows including The Suite Life of Zack & CodySonny with a ChanceSo Random!The Suite Life on Deck and Jessie as well as Disney Channel movies like Camp Rock

Since those days, they've gone on to land roles and gigs as adults. Lovato is now a Grammy-nominated songstress, having dropped her sixth studio album last year, while Sprouse is currently a fixture on the popular CW series, Riverdale

Still, no matter where their careers take them, it's nice to see they all can find their way back to each other whenever there's cause for celebration. 

Needless to say, the image sent viewers into a frenzy. As one excited fan wrote, "THIS IS BEAUTIFUL."

