by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Apr. 5, 2018 8:04 AM
The wrestling world has lost a beloved legend.
"Luscious" Johnny Valiant died Wednesday morning after being hit by a pickup truck, E! News has learned. The wrestler was crossing a road in his native Pittsburgh, Pa. before 5:30 a.m. when he was struck by the truck, Detective Brian Kohlhepp confirmed to E! News, noting it was dark at the time of the accident.
Valiant was taken to Allegheny General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The star was 71 years old. "The investigation is early on, but there is no indication at this point that this is anything other than a terrible accident," Kohlhepp said.
"WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer 'Luscious' Johnny Valiant reportedly passed away this morning at the age of 71," the company tweeted late Wednesday.
Valiant, born Thomas Sullivan, was a multiple World Tag Team champion during his career as a professional wrestler. After retiring from competition, he worked as a manager for fellow stars like Hulk Hogan. In 1996, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame with his Tag Team partner, "Handsome" Jimmy Valiant.
Following his wrestling career, he dabbled in acting and comedy, appearing in The Sopranos and The Wrestler.
Upon hearing the news of Valiant's tragic death, colleagues from the industry took to social media to pay tribute to the legend.
"R.I.P Luscious Johnny Valiant," wrestler Luke Gallows tweeted. "Always kind to me and very helpful early in my career."
Our thoughts are with Valiant's family and friends at this difficult time.
