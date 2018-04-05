Marc Jacobs Is Engaged! Watch His Epic Proposal at Chipotle

Marc Jacobs put a ring on it in epic fashion.

The renowned fashion designer is an engaged man after getting down on one knee for longtime beau Char Defrancesco on Wednesday night. However, if you expected it to be the usual proposal—think again.

First of all, the entire event took place in a Chipotle. Not to fret, there was dinner and a show. The men arrived to a flash mob performing choreography to Prince's "Kiss."

Unsuspecting Defrancesco was even videotaping the routine as the couple watched together. Then, as the song came to a close, Jacobs was down on one knee with a box as the crowd cheered them on. Needless to say, he said yes!

"And this happened...'Charly Defrancesco will you marry me'?" the designer wrote on social media. "#flashmobatchipotle #movesTHANK YOU everyone for making this happen."

He concluded, "to my Ride or Die fiancé @chardefrancesco I LOVE YOU."