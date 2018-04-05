Gwen Stefani Gives Spring Knitwear a Rock and Roll Twist

It's sweater season!

While it's time to say good bye to winter coats—insert applause here—knitwear is coming to forefront of wardrobes. Robe-like sweaters, graphic pullovers and detailed knits are the perfect solution to the evening chill or cooler days. Depending on the level of detail, you can either add simplistic knits to your closet as staples, or you can invest in statement-making pieces that will be the star of your ensemble.

Gwen Stefani does both with a grey turtleneck sweater with fringe details. The neutral hue pairs well with most things, although her black skinny jeans, heeled ankle boots and structured tote are the perfect casual-yet-stunning additions. The fringe detail gives the staple a funky twist, in true Gwen fashion, making it an attention-grabbing piece.