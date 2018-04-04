by Meg Swertlow | Wed., Apr. 4, 2018 5:02 PM
Y'all better belieb, the man loves his skin art!
Justin Bieber, a man who is not "sorry" about his love of tattoos or Jesus, has taken to social media to proudly display his inked-up torso, showing off his love of God, man and shirtless selfies.
Along with the impressive Instagram image, the Canadian wrote about his "canvas": "If tattooed didn’t hurt everyone would have them. Well maybe not very one!! Over a hundred hours of hard work on my body and I wouldn’t take back a single one.
The singer added, "I ABSOLUTELY LOVE ART AND IVE MAde my body a canvas and it’s SO MUCH FUN."
Much of the torso work was done by the famed tattoo artist Bang Bang in 2017. It took three days to complete his latest ink, E! News reported at the time.
That tattoo incorporated many preexisting tattoos, which he's been collecting for some years, the first of which appeared on his side back in 2012.
On his torso and arms, you can spy a slew of inks, including the words "Son of God", "Forgive", "Believe" for his song and "Purpose" for his album. He also has a menagerie of animals—a lion, a bear, a tiger an eagle and an owl—on his person. There's also a castle, eyes, clouds and various odds and ends.
Brian Prahl / Splash News
The Biebs also has a I, IX, VII and V on him, which is supposed to represent the 1975, the year his mother Pattie Mallette and Jeremy Bieber were born. The singer got the numbers inked on him in 2013.
He also got the tiger tattooed on his left arm that same year.
Fern/Splash News
By 2014, the Biebs had the cross on his chest, his entire left arm and his wrist to his forearm inked up.
GADE / AKM-GSI
By 2016, the superstar singer had "Son of God" written on his rib cage.
In 2017, JB opted to put the bear and the lion on each side of his chest. He also added a spread eagle above his belly button.
Soon after that, the "What Do You Mean?" singer began his three-day process of inking the top half of his body
"We added two angels, one on each side," Bang Bang told E! News at the time. "Whenever I do an epic piece, there needs to be the positive and negative. There needs to be a balance...visually there needs to be contrast. Below each of the angels, there is a demon that needs to be defeated. The skeleton on one side and the serpent on the other."
"It's symbolic of Gothic art and the struggle between the light and dark, the good and the evil, Yin and Yang," he said. "I wanted to make sure we had contrast in subject matter and imagery. The thing that made the most sense to me was a tattoo describing his spirituality. The animals he has, his spirit animals as well as the angels, his guardians. I was trying to make it super meaningful and not scattered."
