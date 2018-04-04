One insider calls Kim's schedule "unpredictable," but says she puts time aside in the morning to eat breakfast with her kids before sneaking in a workout with her personal trainer.

After checking in on her little ones, Kim is "in and out all day long either filming or taking meetings." The source adds, "She's lucky that even though she works a lot, she's not in an office from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and can find time during the day to spend time with the kids."

In addition to help from nannies, Kim relies on her famous family members like Kourtney Kardashianfor an extra helping hand. "North and Saint love going to parks or going out to eat during the day, that way Kim can focus on spending time with Chi," a second source shares, referencing their newborn daughter who was born in January.