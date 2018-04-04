New Couple Alert?! Chris Pine May Have a New Leading Lady in His Life

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Apr. 4, 2018 4:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Love is still alive and well in Hollywood! 

While this year has brought more than its fair share of shocking celeb breakups, it is good to know that some celeb couples are still going strong, and there is even a new Hollywood couple on the horizon. 

Chris Pine was seen recently seen rocking an impressive pair of overalls and a new lady. British actress, and Chris Martin's ex, Annabelle Wallis was spotted with the A Wrinkle in Time star while at an airport in London. The two tried to keep it low-key, but the paparazzi got a few shots of them together. What other couples are heating up? 

Watch

Today's the Day - Beyonce & Jay-Z Got Married

Watch the clip above for the full story! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Jennifer Lopez , Alex Rodriguez , Amy Schumer , Elsa Pataky , Chris Hemsworth , Chris Pine , Megan Fox , Brian Austin Green , Top Stories , Couples , Love And Sex
Latest News
Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Daily Pop Celebrity Guests, Padma Lakshmi

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

WrestleMania 34

WrestleMania 34: Daniel Bryan's Return to the Ring, Ronda Rousey's Big Match and More Reasons We're Excited!

John Cena, Nikki Bella, Prom, Ellen DeGeneres

Nikki Bella and John Cena's Love Story

The Arrangement 205

Cheating Rumors Are Putting Megan's Career in Jeopardy on The Arrangement: "If I Was a Man, No One Would Care"

The Royals 405, King Robert, Max Brown

King Robert Makes His Boldest Power Play Yet on The Royals: Dissolving the Government!

Leslie Mann, Blockers Premiere

Fashion Police

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.