Meghan Markle Enjoys Quality Time With Her Mom in L.A. Before Royal Wedding

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Apr. 4, 2018 1:07 PM

Meghan Markle, Doria Ragland

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Home sweet home!

Just weeks before Meghan Markle officially begins her new life with Prince Harry, the American actress flew back to Los Angeles for some well-deserved quality time with family and friends. Markle jetted to the City of Angels last Thursday without her fiancé to see mom Doria Ragland, sources confirm to E! News. 

"Meghan is keen to include her mom as much as possible in the wedding plans, so spending time with her was the perfect chance to bring her up to speed on all the wedding details," says an insider.

The source continues, "Meghan wants her mom to experience all of this with her. It's such an exciting time for her and Harry." 

We're told this private getaway marked the soon-to-be royal's last trip to her homeland before the May 19 ceremony, which will take place at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.  

Meghan Markle's Best Looks

Aside from her mom, Meghan spent two days catching up with friends. The source adds that plans are now in place for Doria to come to London for an "extended trip" ahead of the royal wedding. 

"Being in London will also be [Doria's] first chance to see the amazing wedding gown up close!" the insider reveals. As previously reported, Meghan officially picked her top-secret designer with the help of her bestie and Canadian bridal stylist Jessica Mulroney, who is also expected to join an upcoming consultation later this month. 

"Everything is coming together perfectly," the source says, also revealing that fittings and designer consultations continue in private at Kensington Palace and an undisclosed location in London. 

To make matters more exciting, a source previously told us Meghan has asked Doria to walk her down the aisle. A family affair, indeed! 

