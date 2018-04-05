John Cena and Nikki Bella Have Second Thoughts About Getting Married in Total Bellas Sneak Peek

by Brett Malec | Thu., Apr. 5, 2018 7:00 AM

Could John Cena and Nikki Bella's fairytale wedding be no more?!

The engaged couple appears to be having second thoughts about getting married in this just released sneak peek at season three of Total Bellas, which premieres Sunday, May 20 at 9 p.m. The video shows the WWE stars having a tearful conversation and talking about Nikki's desire to have kids even though John feels the opposite.

"I would never force you not to be a mom," John tells his fiancée. "I thought I could really sacrifice that and I just can't," Nikki says.

"I'm not sure we should go through with this," John tells her. OMG!

Nikki Bella and John Cena's Love Story

In addition to Nikki and John's wedding planning and the ups and downs that come with it, fans will also get to see Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan enjoy daughter Birdie Joe Danielson's many firsts and milestones. Bryan is also cleared to return to the WWE after taking time off for injuries.

The Bella Twins will also juggle their businesses as they prepare to make their comeback in the wrestling ring. Get excited, Bella Army!

Check out the season three preview clip above!

Season 3 of Total Bellas premieres Sunday, May 20 at 9 p.m., only on E!

