by Brett Malec | Thu., Apr. 5, 2018 7:00 AM
Could John Cena and Nikki Bella's fairytale wedding be no more?!
The engaged couple appears to be having second thoughts about getting married in this just released sneak peek at season three of Total Bellas, which premieres Sunday, May 20 at 9 p.m. The video shows the WWE stars having a tearful conversation and talking about Nikki's desire to have kids even though John feels the opposite.
"I would never force you not to be a mom," John tells his fiancée. "I thought I could really sacrifice that and I just can't," Nikki says.
"I'm not sure we should go through with this," John tells her. OMG!
In addition to Nikki and John's wedding planning and the ups and downs that come with it, fans will also get to see Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan enjoy daughter Birdie Joe Danielson's many firsts and milestones. Bryan is also cleared to return to the WWE after taking time off for injuries.
The Bella Twins will also juggle their businesses as they prepare to make their comeback in the wrestling ring. Get excited, Bella Army!
Check out the season three preview clip above!
Season 3 of Total Bellas premieres Sunday, May 20 at 9 p.m., only on E!
Girl Fight! Nasim Tells Megan She's "Full of S--t" and Accuses Her of Cheating on Kyle on The Arrangement
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!