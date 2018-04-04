ABC
by Billy Nilles | Wed., Apr. 4, 2018 10:55 AM
ABC
Alex Karev is about to have an awkward run-in with someone he was once very intimate with.
In the April 26 episode of Grey's Anatomy, the long-running series will be visited by Sarah Utterback, who recurred on drama as Nurse Olivia back when the hospital was still called Seattle Grace. And yes, for those Grey's historians out there, Olivia is the nurse who once slept with both Alex (Justin Chambers) and the late George O'Malley (T.R. Knight) in season two, passing the syphilis she contracted from the former along to the latter.
And as the first photos from her appearance prove, when she arrives as Grey Sloan Memorial with her son, Jo (Camilla Luddington) will be on the case, which ought to make Alex squirm.
ABC
Utterback recurred throughout the first six seasons of Grey's, where she was the other woman in Alex's relationship with Izzie (Katherine Heigl) and also a member of the "Nurses United Against Mark Sloan" club. She made her last appearance in season six, when she was fired ahead of the hospital's merger with Mercy West. All told, Utterback appeared in 18 episodes.
Nurse Olivia isn't the first familiar face to return to Grey's in season 14—both on screen and off. This year has also seen Kim Raver's Teddy Altman back for an extended arc, while former head writer Krista Vernoff returned to take over showrunner duties from Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers when the pair left for their deals at Netflix.
Grey's is also preparing to say goodbye to some fan-favorites this season, as well, with the announcement that Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew will depart the series after nearly a decade each.
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!