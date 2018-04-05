EXCLUSIVE!

Get Crazy, Get Wild Again! Jersey Shore Family Vacation's New Opening Credits Revealed

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Thu., Apr. 5, 2018 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Forget the cabs, the opening credits are heaaa!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is finally upon us, with iconic MTV reality hit's OG cast (minus Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola) returning to our TV screens tonight, ready to fist-bump and GTL like it's 2009.

To celebrate the return of our favorite guidos and guidettes, E! News is exclusively debuting Jersey Shore Family Vacation's new opening credits, and we're pleased to report that the iconic theme song—LMFAO's "Get Crazy"—is still the same. However, the same cannot be said for the cast's opening lines. 

Photos

Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Everything We Know So Far

Cast, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

MTV

Jenni "JWoww" Farley's infamous "After I have sex with a guy I will rip their heads off" is now "We're so classy now!" Gasp, has the Jersey Shore cast matured beyond partying and fighting over the smoosh room?!

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who just became a father for the first time, puts our minds at ease with his line: "Make America party again!"

Press play on the video above to check out Jersey Shore Family Vacation's opening credits and once again have "Get Crazy" stuck in your head for the foreseeable future. 

In case you missed it, here's the drama-filled trailer for Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which has already been renewed for a second season. 

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on MTV. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jersey Shore , TV , Top Stories , Exclusives , Apple News , Entertainment
Latest News
Jamie Chung

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Luann de Lesseps, RHONY, Real Housewives of New York

Luann de Lesseps Addresses Controversial Diana Ross Halloween Costume: "I in No Way Altered My Skin Color"

Bethenny Frankel, RHONY Reunion

What Caused Carole and Bethenny's Falling Out on The Real Housewives of New York City?

Carole Radziwill on What Caused Falling Out With Bethenny

Who Fights the Most on "Jersey Shore Family Vacation"?

Vanderpump Rules, Southern Charm, Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, Naomie Olindo, Kathryn Dennis

Investigating the Friendships Between Southern Charm and Vanderpump Rules Cast Members

The Real Housewives of New York City

The Real Housewives of New York City Returns With Questionable Halloween Costumes and Drunk Fights

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.