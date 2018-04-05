EXCLUSIVE!
Get Crazy, Get Wild Again!
Jersey Shore Family Vacation's New Opening Credits Revealed
Forget the cabs, the opening credits are heaaa!
Jersey Shore Family Vacation is finally upon us, with iconic MTV reality hit's OG cast (minus Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola) returning to our TV screens tonight, ready to fist-bump and GTL like it's 2009.
To celebrate the return of our favorite guidos and guidettes, E! News is exclusively debuting
Jersey Shore Family Vacation's new opening credits, and we're pleased to report that the iconic theme song— LMFAO's "Get Crazy"—is still the same. However, the same cannot be said for the cast's opening lines.
MTV
Jenni "JWoww" Farley's infamous "After I have sex with a guy I will rip their heads off" is now "We're so classy now!" Gasp, has the Jersey Shore cast matured beyond partying and fighting over the smoosh room?! Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who just became a father for the first time, puts our minds at ease with his line: "Make America party again!"
Press play on the video above to check out
Jersey Shore Family Vacation's opening credits and once again have "Get Crazy" stuck in your head for the foreseeable future.
In case you missed it,
here's the drama-filled trailer for Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which has already been renewed for a second season. Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on MTV.
