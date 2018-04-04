Cynthia Nixon Was "Devastated" By Fans' Reaction to Sex and the City Scene

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Apr. 4, 2018 10:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cynthia Nixon, Wendy Williams Show

Warner Bros. Television

Cynthia Nixon was not thrilled that fans were thrilled by a certain scene in the 2008 film Sex and the City.

In 2013, the actress-turned-New York gubernatorial candidate told the New York Times, "I remember when we screened the first movie in London, when Mr. Big shows Carrie that closet he's built for her and the entire audience clapped. I found that devastating. Maybe that's a strong word, but I was disheartened. Because I thought, 'Is this what these women in the audience think true love is? A man who has enough money to buy you a walk-in closet?'"

Nixon, who played Miranda in the film and TV franchise, recalled her reaction to the fans' reactions in an interview on The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday.

"I was a little devastated by that," she said. "Because it seemed to me that the show was so much about female empowerment and about women making their own choices and women standing up for what they wanted and supporting themselves, so to me, to have this be kind of a climax of the film that your very wealthy husband builds you a nice closet for your clothes, I thought, 'Wow, that's not really what you love about the show, is it?' 'Cause that's not what we were making it for."

"We love the clothes," she added. "I'm not saying we don't love the clothes."

Photos

We Ranked All the Sex and the City Couples

During her time on The Wendy Williams Show, Nixon also talked about her campaign to run for New York governor. She will challenge current governor Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic nomination.

"Well, I love New York," she said. "And I believe so much in New York. And I believe that we are a real progressive bastion here. I have to say, that for me, the election of Donald Trump was a real wakeup call, as it was a wakeup call for women across the country, that if we don't like the direction our government is going in, we have to step up and we have to get involved like never before. So that's what I'm doing."

"Never lived anywhere else," she said. "Wouldn't want to live anywhere other than New York."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cynthia Nixon , Sex And The City , Top Stories , Movies , Apple News
Latest News
Diane Kruger

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Tyrese Gibson, Samantha Lee Gibson

Tyrese Gibson and Wife Samantha Expecting Baby Girl

ESC: Met Gala 2017, Best Beauty, Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's Slumber Party Included $20 Matching PJs

Adam Rippon, Boyfriend, Jussi-Pekka Kajaala

Adam Rippon Is Dating Jussi-Pekka Kajaala: Meet His New Boyfriend

Jon Hamm, Esquire

Jon Hamm Reflects on Fraternity Hazing Accusations and Softcore Porn Past

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Is Welcoming Back Another Familiar Face in Season 14

Shades of Blue, Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez's Shades of Blue Ending With Season 3

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.