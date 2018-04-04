BAFTA TV Awards 2018: The Complete List of Nominees

Actors Michelle Keegan and Ore Oduba announced the nominations for the 2018 BAFTA TV Awards in London Wednesday morning. Line of Duty received the most recognition, with four nominations, followed by Black Mirror, The Crown and Three Girls, which earned three apiece. Winners will be announced live on May 13, when Sue Perkins hosts the yearly award ceremony.

Here is the complete list of nominations:

Drama Series

Line of Duty

Peaky Blinders

The Crown

The End of the F--king World

Leading Actor

Jack Rowan, Born to Kill

Joe Cole, "Hang the DJ" (Black Mirror)

Sean Bean, Broken

Timothy Pigott-Smith, King Charles III

Leading Actress

Claire Foy, The Crown

Molly Windsor, Three Girls

Sinead Keenan, Little Boy Blue

Thandie Newton, Line of Duty

Supporting Actor

Adrian Dunbar, Line of Duty

Anupam Kher, The Boy With the Topknot

Brían F. O'Byrne, Little Boy Blue

Jimmi Simpson, "USS Callister" (Black Mirror)

Supporting Actress

Anna Friel, Broken

Julie Hesmondhalgh, Broadchurch

Liv Hill, Three Girls

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown