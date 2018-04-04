BAFTA TV Awards 2018: The Complete List of Nominees

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Apr. 4, 2018 9:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
The Crown, 2017 Emmys

Netflix

Actors Michelle Keegan and Ore Oduba announced the nominations for the 2018 BAFTA TV Awards in London Wednesday morning. Line of Duty received the most recognition, with four nominations, followed by Black Mirror, The Crown and Three Girls, which earned three apiece. Winners will be announced live on May 13, when Sue Perkins hosts the yearly award ceremony.

Here is the complete list of nominations:

Drama Series

Line of Duty

Peaky Blinders

The Crown

The End of the F--king World

Leading Actor

Jack Rowan, Born to Kill

Joe Cole, "Hang the DJ" (Black Mirror)

Sean Bean, Broken

Timothy Pigott-Smith, King Charles III

Leading Actress

Claire Foy, The Crown

Molly Windsor, Three Girls

Sinead Keenan, Little Boy Blue

Thandie Newton, Line of Duty

Supporting Actor

Adrian Dunbar, Line of Duty

Anupam Kher, The Boy With the Topknot

Brían F. O'Byrne, Little Boy Blue

Jimmi Simpson, "USS Callister" (Black Mirror)

Supporting Actress

Anna Friel, Broken

Julie Hesmondhalgh, Broadchurch

Liv Hill, Three Girls

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Photos

Amazing TV Roles That Almost Went to Other Actors

Big Little Lies

HBO

Mini-Series

Howards End

The Moorside

The State

Three Girls

Soap and Continuing Drama

Casualty

Coronation Street

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Current Affairs

Raped: My Story

"Syria's Disappeared: The Case Against Assad" (Dispatches)

"Undercover: Britain's Immigration Secrets" (Panorama)

"White Right: Meeting The Enemy (Exposure)

Factual Series

Ambulance

Catching a Killer

Drugsland

Hospital

Reality and Constructed Factual

Celebrity Hunted

Love Island

Old People's Home for Four-Year-Olds

The Real Full Monty

Graham Norton, Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Charlize Theron, Seth MacFarlane

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA Photos /Landov

Entertainment Program

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Britain's Got Talent

Michael McIntyre's Big Show

The Voice U.K.

Comedy Entertainment Program

Murder in Successville

Taskmaster

The Last Leg

Would I Lie to You?

Entertainment Performance

Adam Hills, The Last Leg

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show

Michael McIntyre, Michael Mcintyre's Big Show

Sandi Toksvig, QI

Male Performance in a Comedy Program

Asim Chaudhry, People Just Do Nothing

Rob Brydon, The Trip to Spain

Samson Kayo, Famalam

Toby Jones, The Detectorists

Female Performance in a Comedy Program

Anna Maxwell Martin, Motherland

Daisy May Cooper, This Country

Sharon Horgan, Catastrophe

Sian Gibson, Peter Kay's Car Share

Scripted Comedy

Catastrophe

Chewing gum

This Country

Time Wasters

International

Big Little Lies

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Handmaid's Tale

The Vietnam War

Features

Antiques Roadshow

Cruising With Jane McDonald

No More Boys and Girls: Can Our Kids Go Gender Free?

The Secret Life of the Zoo

Virgin TV's Must-See Moment

Blue Planet II

Doctor Who

Game of Thrones

Line of Duty

Love Island

One Love Manchester

Live Event

ITV News Election 2017 Live: The Results

One Love Manchester

Wild Alaska Live

World War One Remembered: Passchendaele

Specialist Factual

Basquiat – Rage to Riches

Blitz: The Bombs That Changed Britain

Blue Planet II

Elizabeth I's Secret Agents

Short Form Program

Britain's Forgotten

Eating with My Ex

Morgana Robinson's Summer

Pls Like

Single Documentary

Chris Packham: Asperger's and Me

Louis Theroux, Talking to Anorexia

One Deadly Weekend in America

Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad

Single Drama

Against The Law

Hang The DJ (Black Mirror)

King Charles III

Murdered for Being Different

Sport

Anthony Joshua V. Wladimir Klitschko

Six Nations: Wales V. England

The Grand National

UEFA Women's Euro Semi-Final: England V. Netherlands

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 BAFTA Awards , TV , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Diane Kruger

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Bubble Watch

Bubble Watch 2018: Will These TV Shows Get Canceled?

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Is Welcoming Back Another Familiar Face in Season 14

Shades of Blue, Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez's Shades of Blue Ending With Season 3

Renewed/Canceled gallery, 9-1-1, Young Sheldon

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

There's One Real Housewives of New York City Friendship That's Damaged Beyond Repair in Season 10

Monica Lewinsky

Ryan Murphy, Monica Lewinsky, Joan Collins and Anjelica Huston: American Horror Story and American Crime Story Updates

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.