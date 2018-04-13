Look Back at the ACM Awards Red Carpet 10 Years Ago

Glitz! Glamour! Empire waists!

The 2008 ACM Awards showcased the best in fashion for its time and since we're talking about country music stars, bring on the sparkle, sparkle, sparkle!

In honor of the 2018 ACM Awards, which will take place on Sunday, we're taking a look back at what the Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet looked like 10 years ago.

Taylor Swift, America's country, sweetheart, looked like a princess in an empire waist white gown with an embellished, glittering bodice.

Nicole Kidman, then pregnant with her and husband Keith Urban's first child together, daughter Sunday, showcased her baby bump in a shimmering gray strapless empire waist gown with a big jeweled buckle.