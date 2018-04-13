Look Back at the ACM Awards Red Carpet 10 Years Ago

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Apr. 13, 2018 5:00 AM

Taylor Swift, 2008 ACM Awards

Glitz! Glamour! Empire waists!

The 2008 ACM Awards showcased the best in fashion for its time and since we're talking about country music stars, bring on the sparkle, sparkle, sparkle!

In honor of the 2018 ACM Awards, which will take place on Sunday, we're taking a look back at what the Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet looked like 10 years ago.

Taylor Swift, America's country, sweetheart, looked like a princess in an empire waist white gown with an embellished, glittering bodice.

Nicole Kidman, then pregnant with her and husband Keith Urban's first child together, daughter Sunday, showcased her baby bump in a shimmering gray strapless empire waist gown with a big jeweled buckle.

ACM Awards 2008: Red Carpet Fashion

Other celebs spotted on the red carpet included show co-host Carrie Underwood, who wore a silver fringed Badgley Mischka mini dress, Julianne Hough, who wore a black cut-out dress, and Kellie Pickler, who sported a golden embellished gown with a sheer overlay skirt.

And Miranda Lambert walked the red carpet with then-beau Blake Shelton...

In addition, there were appearances by unconventional guests, such as Criss Angel and Carrot Top.

