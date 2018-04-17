by Corinne Heller | Tue., Apr. 17, 2018 1:56 PM
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's baby girl's name has been revealed! World, meet Ariana Sky.
The 32-year-old Jersey Shore star's girlfriend gave birth to the couple's first child on Tuesday, April 3. A source told E! News, "He's over the moon."
As Ronnie explained to Us Weekly, "When we first started dating in the beginning, we'd joke around saying, ‘What if we had a kid? It'd be crazy and good looking!' And we'd say ‘What would we name it?' We joked that we liked Ariana. When she found out she was pregnant, we looked at each other and we're like, ‘Guess we're naming the baby Ariana if it's a girl.' Next thing you know, we find out the gender and we're like, ‘Guess so!'"
Ronnie's cast mate Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino revealed to Page Six TV that the proud dad had revealed his daughter's name, which he believed at the time was "Sky," in a group chat with the Jersey Shore stars. Most of the cast members had reunited for an upcoming reboot series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.
"Last night, Ronnie was on a flight to do press for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in London," The Situation said. "And he had to turn around because his girlfriend's water broke and he had to go straight back to Vegas to catch the baby, which he eventually did."
Ronnie joins other Jersey Shore star parents; Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley are both married mothers of two, while DJ Pauly D has a daughter.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs every Thursday on MTV.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!