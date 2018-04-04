John Krasinski Recalls Hilarious Customs Exchange Over His Marriage to Emily Blunt

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Apr. 4, 2018 7:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Emily Blunt, John Kransinski, 2018 SXSW Festival

Gary Miller/FilmMagic

Not everyone is a fan of John Krasinskiand Emily Blunt's love.

While appearing on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show, the 38-year-old actor told the story of how a London customs agent couldn't believe The Office alum actually married The Devil Wears Prada star. 

Krasinski said he used to visit Blunt in London while she was working on the film Mary Poppins Returns. However, he didn't always make the best impression going through customs. After an agent asked him about his career as an actor, Krasinski said he used to star on The Office.

"Strike one!" Krasinski replied, suggesting the agent wasn't a fan of the American version of the British comedy.

The agent then asked him if his wife was also an actress and if he'd heard of her. When Krasinski said he's married to Blunt, the agent could hardly believe it.

"'You? You married Emily Blunt?'" the actor said, recalling the agent's surprise. He then said the agent stamped his passport "so hard" as if annoyed.

Watch

John Krasinski Spills on Wife Emily Blunt's Professionalism

The husband and wife duo star alongside each other in the new film A Quiet Place.

The film hits theaters April 6.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ John Krasinski , Emily Blunt , Top Stories , Apple News , The Tonight Show
Latest News
Diane Kruger

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Tyrese Gibson, Samantha Lee Gibson

Tyrese Gibson and Wife Samantha Expecting Baby Girl

ESC: Met Gala 2017, Best Beauty, Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's Slumber Party Included $20 Matching PJs

Adam Rippon, Boyfriend, Jussi-Pekka Kajaala

Adam Rippon Is Dating Jussi-Pekka Kajaala: Meet His New Boyfriend

Jon Hamm, Esquire

Jon Hamm Reflects on Fraternity Hazing Accusations and Softcore Porn Past

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Is Welcoming Back Another Familiar Face in Season 14

Shades of Blue, Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez's Shades of Blue Ending With Season 3

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.