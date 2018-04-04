When thinking about all she's accomplished, Mindy Kaling is moved to tears.

During a sit-down with Today's Hoda Kotb Wednesday morning, the Champions star was feeling the emotion as the two women got to discussing all that Kaling has achieved up until this point—perfectly summarized in a recent Instagram tribute by former co-star B.J. Novak.

"When I met @mindykaling in 2004, she lived in a small apartment off Fairfax in Hollywood," he captioned a photo of a Wrinkle in Time advertisement featuring her character at a bus stop. "This is what's in front of that building today."

"That actually makes me want to tear up," Kaling told Kotb as she reflected on the sentiment. "That's really moving...When I was coming up, there was no one who looked like me on TV or film and that was such a nice thing that he remembered that."