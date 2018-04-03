Kristen Bell's New Wedding Photo With Dax Shepard Comes at Just the Right Time

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Apr. 3, 2018 8:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's like Kristen Bell knew we needed some romance today.

Just one day after Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan shocked fans by announcing their separation, another Hollywood couple may have inadvertently picked our spirits up.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kristen shared a never-been-seen photo from her wedding day with Dax Shepard.

"On our wedding day," she shared on Instagram while getting a kiss on the lips from her main man. "Just cuz."  How about just because we need to believe in love again!

Back in October 2013, the pair got married in the privacy of a courthouse with very few guests in attendance. And while photos of the $142 ceremony remain scarce, Kristen has been able to share a few memories over the years.

Photos

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard: Romance Rewind

"We got married in a tiny room in the Beverly Hills courthouse," she previously shared on CBS Sunday Morning as a few candid images filled the screen. "And it was still one of the best days of my life."

As for the secret to keeping their relationship so strong in the public eye, both Hollywood stars have some idea.

"In 10 years, when the dopamine has waned, remember: Life is a crazy ride. It's a privilege to go through it with a partner. Take necessary separateness. It will make your marriage better," Kristen wrote in a recent letter posted onto Instagram. "Loving someone despite their faults, failings or character defects is the most powerful loving thing you can do."

In comparison, Dax is all about keeping the spark alive.

"#Dadbeast and #Mombshell still got that [fire]," he joked on Instagram while enjoying a couple's getaway in Turks & Caicos. "@beachesresorts #beachesresorts."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kristen Bell , Instagram , Weddings , Couples , Dax Shepard , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
John Krasinski

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Are ''Heavily Pushing'' for a TV Wedding

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Behind The Camera Awards

Celeb Couples Who Prove Love Isn't Dead

Hailey Baldwin, Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes' New Photo With Hailey Baldwin Has the Internet Talking

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Hollywood Film Awards

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Split: What Went Wrong?

Jenna Dewan Gushes Over Sexy "Step Up" Costar Channing

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2017 MET Gala, The Boom Boom Afterparty

20 Celebrity Couples Who Prove Love Isn't Dead After All

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.