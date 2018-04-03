Meanwhile, this is the first time the two have been spotted kissing in public. However, they have previously been photographed coupling up on the beach while on vacation in Hawaii earlier this year.

Both parties have not confirmed their relationship directly (in fact they've actively avoided it), but a picture is worth a thousand words, as they say...

Cole told Elle in 2017, "I am one of those guys that's never ever going to talk about my private life with the public sphere. I mean people can talk about the Jughead as much as they want but when it comes to the personal relationships, I have spent much of my life separating work and play so I will continue to do so."

However, their feelings for each other have been hard to contain...

"To the man who has showed me more beautiful places in this past year than I have ever seen in my whole life," Lili wrote on Instagram when marking Cole's 25th birthday last August. "Thank you for all of the adventures and here's too many more."

Looks like the adventures are continuing...