Kim Zolciak-Biermann is sharing more than just topless photos and selfies with her fans.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared to Instagram an x-ray image, which shows the device that was implanted in her heart after she suffered a mini-stroke over two years ago.

Prior to undergoing open-heart surgery, the reality star told E! News that the stroke was the result of a blood clot caused by a genetic condition, which her aunt was also diagnosed with. "My aunt also has the same exact thing with the exact same story at the exact same age which is crazy," she revealed.