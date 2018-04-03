Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Photo of ''Crazy'' Heart Device 2 Years After Stroke

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Apr. 3, 2018 5:43 PM

Kim Zolciak-Bierrman, X-ray

Instagram

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is sharing more than just topless photos and selfies with her fans.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared to Instagram an x-ray image, which shows the device that was implanted in her heart after she suffered a mini-stroke over two years ago.

Prior to undergoing open-heart surgery, the reality star told E! News that the stroke was the result of a blood clot caused by a genetic condition, which her aunt was also diagnosed with. "My aunt also has the same exact thing with the exact same story at the exact same age which is crazy," she revealed.

Kim Zolciak, Hospital

Instagram

At the time, the mother of four had been competing on Dancing With the Stars with her partner, Tony Dovolani, but was forced to withdraw due to her medical issues.

The former nurse reflected on the terrifying experience, saying, "I've never seen doctors/nurses move as fast as they did the second I was wheeled in. I'm so thankful for my medical team."

Now, Zolciak-Biermann is using her experience and her fame to highlight the warning signs of a possible stroke. "It can happen to anyone at any age!! When in doubt please always check it out!!"

TAGS/ Kim Zolciak-Biermann , The Real Housewives Of Atlanta , Surgery , Apple News , Top Stories
