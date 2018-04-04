How to Get Rid of Dark Circles, According to Celebrities

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Apr. 4, 2018 6:04 AM

There's nothing worse than getting to school or work and hear your peer say "You look tired."

Tired or not, dark circles are the reason. While completely natural and common, the grey skin circling your eyes can put a literal shadow on your confidence. This is why so many make efforts to avoid or get rid of them fast. 

Celebrities, who are required to be in front of the camera and work long hours, have the answers. From Chrissy Teigen's $250 serum to the tool Lea Michele uses to depuff, there are multiple practices and products that you can choose from or combine to create a solution that will keep your eyes bright.

Check out the products celebs love below!

ESC: Eye Treatments

Before creating the brilliant makeup looks you see on the red carpet, celebs seek the help of celebrity aestheticians to get the perfect base for the makeup artist's imagination. Eye patches or masks are common options. The small U-shaped masks go directly under the eyes to quickly infuse nutrients that reduce inflammation and blood circulation.

ESC: Camila Alves

Instagram

Eye Patches

Camila Alves is a fan.

"When your day starts at 4am and your kids were up in the middle of the night, the day starts with de-puffing," she said in an Instagram post. "I love this hydro cool firming eye gel from [Skyn Iceland] as a quick fix for the day. This is NOT an ad or sponsored. I just love this thing and it works in 10 minutes! Thank you [Patrick Ta] for introducing this to me!"

Her favorite: Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, $30

 

ESC: Dark Circles Market

MDNA Skin

"I made these eye masks that are filled with eye serum," Madonna told Kim Kardashian and Kandee Johnson at a recent launch event for her skin-care line. "I put them in the freezer and put them under my eyes."

The Eye Mask, $50

ESC: Dark Circles Market

Elemis

These eye patches promises to address fine lines and tighten the skin after wearing them for 20 minutes.

Pro-Collagen Skin Care System, $76

ESC: Eye Treatments

Creams are the most popular means of getting rid of dark circles. Unlike eye masks, creams are meant to be used in your morning and nighttime routine. Most include antioxidants, skin-tightening acids and moisturizing agents to increase circulation and decrease fluid retention within minutes, and reduct fine lines over time.

ESC: Jojo Fletcher

Instagram

Eye Creams

Bachelorette's Jojo Fletcher told us, "I've been using IT Cosmetics Bye-Bye Under Eye Eye Cream because it has caffeine in it. I find anything with some sort of caffeine in it really helps under my eyes."

ESC: Dark Circles Market

Kate Somerville

This creamy formula uses lactose, manuka honey and plant stem cells to soothe tired eyes. 

Goat Milk De-Puffing Eye Balm, $38

ESC: Dark Circles Market

Belif

This product is a lightweight formula that has a chilling and hydrating effective to the eyes.

Moisturizing Eye Balm, $48

ESC: Eye Treatments

Eye serums are used daily, like creams. The difference lies within the formula. Serums tend to come in liquid or gel-like solutions, like a face serum. These products tend to be lightweight, so if you'd prefer not to layer a cream under your moisturizer, eye serums are a good alternative.

ESC: Chrissy Teigen

Instagram

Eye Serums

Chrissy Teigen used La Mer for brighter eyes. In preparation for the Grammys, makeup artist Mary Philips shared their routine: "First we prepped the skin with Creme de la Mer. Of course, I warm up the products with my hands first and then press it gently. I love using this on Chrissy because it just helps add to her already natural glow, especially while she's pregnant. Then I pat La Mer's The Lifting Eye Serum in with my ring finger under the eyes."  

La Mer Lifting Eye Serum, $245.

ESC: Dark Circles Market

Kiehl's

Loved by Kim Kardashian and more, this serum can be used alone or under an eye cream. Its claim to fame: Opening the eyes by reducing puffiness and fine lines.

Super Multi-Corrective Eye-Opening Serum, $48

ESC: Dark Circles Market

Cosmedix

The brand's best seller uses copper and antioxidants to combat crow's feet, under-eye bags and fine lines.

Liquid Crystal Eye Serum, $95

ESC: Eye Treatments

Beyond products and formulas, many add tools to their routine. Face rollers, with jade rollers being the most popular iteration, are applied all over the face. The cold stones are anti-inflammatory and stimulate blood circulation in the region.

ESC: Lea Michele

Instagram

Face Rollers

Celebrities like Lea Michele and models like Miranda KerrBehati Prinsloo and Dallas Cameron have shared their love for the beauty tool. The models use it before hitting the catwalk, while Lea uses it on the daily. 

"So obsessed with my @gingerchinyc jade face roller," she said on her Instagram stories. "It instantly rolls out all the fluid and rolls out puffy eyes!"

Ginger Chi Roller Anti Aging Jade Therapy and Argan Treatment Roll On Set, $40

ESC: Dark Circles Market

Angela Caglia

The rose quartz roller, designed by Hilary Duff and model Jasmine Sanders' facialist, works to drain fluid, boost circulation and attract loving energy to your morning beauty routine.

La Vie En Rose Face Roller, $65

ESC: Dark Circles Market

Nurse Jaimie

The aesthetician-owned beauty brand created a beauty tool to mimic Nurse Jaimie's celeb-loved facials. It contains 24 stones and vibrates to instantly restore elasticity. 

UpLift Facial Massaging Beauty Roller, $69

ESC: Eye Treatments

What happens when you combine a jade roller and eye serum? You get an eye roller. Similar to the packaging of small fragrances, the rolling ball encourage healthy blood flow, while the serum infuses dark circle-fighting ingredients into the area.

ESC: Myla Dalbesio

Instagram

Eye Rollers

Sports Illustrated model Myla Dalbesio uses the Clinique All About the Eyes Serum De-Puffing Eye Massage on long flights to keep her eyes bright for shoots.

ESC: Dark Circles Market

e.l.f.

This affordable product uses pomegranate, green tea, cucumber and more to depuff the eyes. The brand suggest leaving it in the refrigerator for optimal use. 

Eye Refresh, $3

ESC: Dark Circles Market

Garnier

SkinActive Clearly Brighter Anti-Puff Eye Roller, $9

