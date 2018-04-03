20 Celebrity Couples Who Prove Love Isn't Dead After All

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Apr. 3, 2018 3:09 PM

One day later and the split still hurts.

As so many pop culture fans know, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced on social media Monday night that they were separating after eight years of marriage.

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together," the duo shared with their followers. "Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

Within minutes, fans of the A-list couple immediately expressed their shock and sadness about the news. And yes, some were quick to pronounce love is officially dead in and out of Hollywood.

But before you give up on a fairy tale romances, we started thinking of all the other famous couples who remain stronger than ever.

Photos

Celeb Couples Who Prove Love Isn't Dead

From Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, there are more than a few pairs in our gallery above that are worth rooting for and admiring.

And while we can't include every couple—we still love you Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell—we tried our best to find some inspiring, romantic quotes that prove love remains in the air.

Who's ready to fill up the love tank?

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

