Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake:

Biel and husband Justin Timberlake welcomed their first child, Silas Randall Timberlake, in April 2015. For the first year of Silas' life, Simpson was there to help Biel and Timberlake adjust to life as new parents.

"She held my hand and head as I sobbed and ached through postpartum," Biel writes in the book.

Simpson was by Biel's side throughout the year, helping her learn to breastfeed and making her laugh along the way. The phrase "hell nah dawg" summarizes Biel's experience with Simpson because Simpson would always say the phrase when Biel would hear parenting advice from other people. Biel and Timberlake also reveal in the book that Silas was born via emergency C-section.

After Silas' birth, Simpson helped get the couple out of the house for date nights.

"She consoled my husband and me when we were tortured by sleepless nights and were zombies of our former selves," Biel shares in the book. "She forced us out of the house for fate nights because it was important to connect again as adults."