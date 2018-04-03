by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Apr. 3, 2018 2:26 PM
And we thought 2017 was a bad year for love in La La Land...
Channing Tatumand Jenna Dewan are further proof that not even the most publicly adored couples aren't immune to relationship drama, with yesterday's separation announcement spurring a shock wave throughout Hollywood.
"It's been over for awhile," one source told E! News, revealing that Channing moved out of their family home earlier this year. Another insider added, "They are both doing OK with it because it was a long time coming."
And as the former Step Up co-stars continue to grapple with their normal, perhaps they'll find solace in some of their famous peers' own relationship drama.
From Justin Therouxand Jennifer Aniston, to Gigi Hadidand Zayn Malik, check out more than 20 celebrity couples who've already called it quits in 2018 by clicking on the gallery above.
Better luck next year, Hollywood?
