And we thought 2017 was a bad year for love in La La Land...

Channing Tatumand Jenna Dewan are further proof that not even the most publicly adored couples aren't immune to relationship drama, with yesterday's separation announcement spurring a shock wave throughout Hollywood.

"It's been over for awhile," one source told E! News, revealing that Channing moved out of their family home earlier this year. Another insider added, "They are both doing OK with it because it was a long time coming."