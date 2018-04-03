Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Aren't Alone: All the Celebrity Breakups of 2018

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Apr. 3, 2018 2:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

And we thought 2017 was a bad year for love in La La Land... 

Channing Tatumand Jenna Dewan are further proof that not even the most publicly adored couples aren't immune to relationship drama, with yesterday's separation announcement spurring a shock wave throughout Hollywood. 

"It's been over for awhile," one source told E! News, revealing that Channing moved out of their family home earlier this year. Another insider added, "They are both doing OK with it because it was a long time coming." 

Photos

2018 Celebrity Breakups

And as the former Step Up co-stars continue to grapple with their normal, perhaps they'll find solace in some of their famous peers' own relationship drama.

From Justin Therouxand Jennifer Aniston, to Gigi Hadidand Zayn Malik, check out more than 20 celebrity couples who've already called it quits in 2018 by clicking on the gallery above. 

Better luck next year, Hollywood? 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Channing Tatum , Jenna Dewan , Breakups , Divorces , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Padma Lakshmi

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Behind The Camera Awards

Celeb Couples Who Prove Love Isn't Dead

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Hollywood Film Awards

2018 Celebrity Breakups

Amber Portwood Dishes on 2nd Pregnancy and BF Andrew

Jenna Dewan Tatum

Jenna Dewan Spotted for First Time Since Channing Tatum Separation News

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum's Split: What's at Stake Financially?

Shawniece Jackson, Jephte Pierre

Watch Married at First Sight's Shawniece and Jephte Argue Inside a Corn Maze

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.