Jenna Dewan Spotted for First Time Since Channing Tatum Separation News

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Apr. 3, 2018 1:37 PM

Jenna Dewan Tatum

Credit: Xxplosive/Splash News

Jenna Dewan is sticking to her routine, even after last night's announcement that she and her husband, Channing Tatum, are splitting up.

The World of Dance host was spotted leaving a workout class at SoulCycle in West Hollywood, while wearing all black and sporting some large shades.

Late yesterday evening, the famous couple jointly went on social media to "share the truth" about the end of their eight-year relationship.

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together." They added, "Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

The statement concluded: "There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision—just two best-friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won't be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family's privacy."

Sources tell E! News that their split was "a long time coming."

Most recently, the couple was last spotted spending a "Sunday Funday" together with their daughter Everly, who is four-years-old. 

The pair first fell in love when they both starred on the film Step Up in 2006, before eventually tying the knot in a small ceremony on July 11, 2009, at the Church Estates Vineyards in Malibu.

 

