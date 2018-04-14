They Dated?! 15 Celebrity Exes You Probably Forgot Existed

by McKenna Aiello | Sat., Apr. 14, 2018 3:00 AM

Tom Cruise, Penelope Cruz

Who knew?! 

Finding your happily ever after isn't impossible in Hollywood, but it's no secret that some celebs have had to kiss quite a few frogs before finding their prince or princess.

Take Tom Cruise and Penélope Cruzfor example, whose three-year relationship in the early 2000's might take some pop culture fanatics by surprise. Sure, Cruz has found love with husband Javier Bardemand the Mission: Impossible has remained publicly single since his split from Katie Holmes, but that doesn't mean they can't look back on their memories together with fondness! 

Today marks National Ex-Spouse Day, so what better way to celebrate than by looking back at 15 couples that despite not going the distance, still hold a special place in our hearts. 

Check out Jennifer GarnerMila Kunisand Matthew McConaughey's past loves in the gallery above! 

