How do you follow up an acceptance video featuring one adorable puppy?

You make an acceptance video featuring two adorable puppies! That's what The 100 star Bob Morley did to celebrate his win in this year's Alpha Male Madness tournament to determine TV's most loved actor—the second year in a row that he's taken home that honor.

In the video above, the actor is joined on the couch by his two dogs as he gives his thanks.

"I just wanted to thank everyone who voted tirelessly to make me E! Online's Alpha Male for 2018, for the second year in a row," he says. "It's kind of surreal, and it's awesome, so thank you, thank you very much."