Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Split: What Went Wrong?

It's officially over between one of Hollywood's favorite couples!

On Monday, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced on social media that they decided to separate after nine years of marriage. They've always been open about their relationship and were very candid in their breakup announcement as well. They have lots of love for one another and remain committed to raising their daughter together.

So what exactly went wrong with these two? "Jenna wanted to be at home with her daughter, while Channing was focused on his career and wanted experiences outside of family life," a source tells E! News. However, another source denies that claim and says they've both been balancing work and home life. What were the signs that they were headed for a split?