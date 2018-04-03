Adele Officiates Alan Carr's Wedding in Her Backyard

Alan Carr never thought he'd find someone like Adele to officiate his wedding.

And yet, that's exactly what happened earlier this year. Speaking on the BBC's The One Show Monday, Carr opened up about marrying Paul Drayton, saying, "We've known her for ages and when we told her we were getting married, she said, 'Can I please plan the whole day for you?'"

Adele got ordained just to officiate his wedding, the Chatty Man host revealed to Rylan-Clark Neal and Emma Willis on ITV's This Morning Tuesday. Calling Adele the "kindest and nicest" person, Carr said she planned every detail, even hosting their ceremony in her backyard in L.A.

The British singer also performed a few musical numbers during the couple's wedding reception. As he said on The One Show Monday, "There was a grand piano with a man playing [John Legend's] 'Ordinary People,' and then Adele sang our songs with the first dance. It was absolutely amazing! I can never repay her. She's a one-off. As we all know, she is just the best."

Adele shared a photo from the big day on Instagram Tuesday.

